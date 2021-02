Green will come off the bench Tuesday against the Suns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The 34-year-old had 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and two assists in 24 minutes as a starter Monday, but he'll move back to the bench in Phoenix. Green should still see plenty of run Tuesday with the Nets missing Kevin Durant (hamstring) and Kyrie Irving (back).