Green signed a one-year, veteran-minimum contract with the Nets on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Green will join a stacked Nets team looking to compete for a title. He was a good rotation player in the 18 regular-season games he played with the Rockets after spending time with the Jazz, averaging 12.2 points on 56.4 percent shooting, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 22.6 minutes. That said, given the plethora of other options on the Nets, he may not be able to see that kind of usage this season. Green can largely be ignored in fantasy.