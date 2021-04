Green totaled 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal over 31 minutes in a 130-113 win over Indiana on Thursday.

Kevin Durant (42 points) was predictably the star of the show for Brooklyn, but Green served as a worthy role player with his solid stat line. The veteran has played well of late, averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals over his past four games.