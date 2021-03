Green had 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3PT, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes Monday against the Knicks.

Green was perfect from beyond the arc in this one and managed to put up 20 points despite taking a shot and missing some time during the contest, per Alex Schiffer of The Athletic. The former first-round pick out of Georgetown has struggled to find consistency of late, scoring in double figures in three of his last six contests.