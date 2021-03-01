Green (shoulder) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Spurs, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Green was able to return from a two-game absence for Saturday's matchup against Dallas, but he aggravated his bruised right shoulder in the loss. The veteran will be held out Monday night, meaning DeAndre Jordan will likely return to the starting lineup at center after the Nets had recently begun favoring a small-ball look. Consider Green day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's game versus Houston.