Nets' Jeremiah Martin: Called up, available Friday
Martin has been recalled from the G League and will be available for Friday's matchup against the Spurs, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Martin has appeared in just two NBA games this season, totaling two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal across 11 minutes. But he could make another appearance Friday due to the absence of Garrett Temple (ankle).
