Nets' Jeremiah Martin: Complete line in win
Martin generated 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's win over Lakeland.
Despite an errant shot, Martin had an excellent overall game against a tough Lakeland defense. In his 11 games with Long Island, Martin's averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 31.5 minutes per game. He's established himself as one of the top players for the Nets' affiliate and has helped form an excellent backcourt with Chris Chiozza, Devin Cannady and Jaylen Hands.
