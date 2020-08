Martin had 24 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3PT, 7-8 FT) and six assists in Tuesday's win over Orlando.

Martin was essentially a full-time G Leaguer during the regular season, but the Nets' attrition has allowed him to enter the rotation in Orlando. Tuesday marked Martin's second 20-point game in the last week after he posted 20 points in 16 minutes against Milwaukee on Aug. 4.