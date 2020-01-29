Martin supplied 25 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists, two steals and a rebound across 27 minutes during Monday's loss to the Drive.

Martin, who led the Long Island in shot attempts, continues to feature prominently in the teams' offense. Since his acquisition, he's posting averages of 18.2 points, 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 30.6 minutes per game.