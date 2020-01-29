Nets' Jeremiah Martin: Leads team in scoring in loss
Martin supplied 25 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists, two steals and a rebound across 27 minutes during Monday's loss to the Drive.
Martin, who led the Long Island in shot attempts, continues to feature prominently in the teams' offense. Since his acquisition, he's posting averages of 18.2 points, 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 30.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...