Martin signed a two-way contract with the Nets on Wednesday, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Memphis has spent the 2019-20 season with the Heat's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He impressed across his 21 games with the Skyforce, averaging 18.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 29.4 minutes. The two-way deal will allow him to spend up to 45 days at the NBA level the rest of the season, but Martin is a developmental option who is expected to see the bulk of his playing time with Brooklyn's own affiliate in Long Island.