Nets' Jeremiah Martin: Links up with Nets
Martin will join the Nets on a 10-day contract, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.
Martin will get the opportunity to showcase his skills against NBA level competition after toiling up until this point with the G League's Sioux Fall SkyForce. The undrafted rookie out of Memphis has impressed across 21 minor league games and is posting 18.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 29.4 minutes. Although Martin isn't expected to play big minutes, there's a reasonable chance that he'll see some action in support of Kyrie Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie over the next couple of games.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...