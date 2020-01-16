Martin will join the Nets on a 10-day contract, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

Martin will get the opportunity to showcase his skills against NBA level competition after toiling up until this point with the G League's Sioux Fall SkyForce. The undrafted rookie out of Memphis has impressed across 21 minor league games and is posting 18.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 29.4 minutes. Although Martin isn't expected to play big minutes, there's a reasonable chance that he'll see some action in support of Kyrie Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie over the next couple of games.