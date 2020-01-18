Nets' Jeremiah Martin: Scores 17 in win
Martin generated 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four steals, three assists and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Friday's win over Maine.
The newly acquired guard showcased his scoring prowess, though he matched his 17 points with five turnovers. Martin averaged 18.5 points and 5.1 assists in 29.4 minutes per game across 21 contests with the Skyforce earlier this season and should provide Long Island with an added offensive dimension alongside Chris Chiozza going forward.
