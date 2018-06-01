Nets' Jeremy Lin: At full speed, but without contact
Lin (knee) is working out at full speed but still hasn't been able to take contact, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Lin is almost nine months removed from rupturing his patellar tendon at the very beginning of the season, and this current update on his progress seems to put him right on track to be ready in time for training camp this offseason. However, his draft stock should understandably be curbed heading into next season, as he's only played in 37 games since 2016 and will be competing for playing time with D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie.
