Nets' Jeremy Lin: Could resume running, jumping in April

Lin (knee) could be cleared to resume running and jumping in April, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Since rupturing his patellar tendon in the Nets' season opener and subsequently being ruled out for the rest of the campaign, Lin has been rehabbing in Vancouver. The point guard seems to be progressing well in his recovery, and the expectation is that he'll be ready to go for the start of the 2018-19 season. Lin will turn 31 years old in May and has been limited to just 37 games in his first two years with Brooklyn due to injury, leaving serious question marks about how effective he'll be once he's healthy again.