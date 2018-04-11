Nets' Jeremy Lin: Impresses during non-contact drills
Lin (knee) has progressed to going through "all of" the non-contact drills, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. Coach Kenny Atkinson was reportedly impressed with Lin's recovery.
Lin ruptured his patellar tendon during the team's season opener this year, and there's been little word regarding his recovery, though it was noted in mid-December that he could resume running and jumping in April -- a prediction that has held true. He also opted into his $12.5 million player option for the upcoming 2018-19 campaign back in early February, so he'll be back with the Nets for next season. That said, with the myriad of backcourt options available in Brooklyn, including D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Allen Crabbe, it's not exactly clear what Lin's role will be moving forward.
More News
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Opts in for 2018-19 season•
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Could resume running, jumping in April•
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Will miss rest of season with knee injury•
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Suffers potentially serious knee injury Wednesday•
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Scores well, struggles with turnovers Thursday•
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Struggles with shot in preseason start•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....