Nets' Jeremy Lin: Impresses during non-contact drills

Lin (knee) has progressed to going through "all of" the non-contact drills, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. Coach Kenny Atkinson was reportedly impressed with Lin's recovery.

Lin ruptured his patellar tendon during the team's season opener this year, and there's been little word regarding his recovery, though it was noted in mid-December that he could resume running and jumping in April -- a prediction that has held true. He also opted into his $12.5 million player option for the upcoming 2018-19 campaign back in early February, so he'll be back with the Nets for next season. That said, with the myriad of backcourt options available in Brooklyn, including D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Allen Crabbe, it's not exactly clear what Lin's role will be moving forward.