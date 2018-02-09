Nets' Jeremy Lin: Opts in for 2018-19 season
Lin (knee) has opted in to his $12.5 million player option for the upcoming 2018-19 season, Zach Lowe of ESPN.com reports.
Lin, who ruptured his patellar tendon in the team's season opener this year, has decided that staying with the Nets is his best option in the immediate future. That's not necessarily surprising, as the 30-year-old has played just 37 games during his first two years with Brooklyn, leaving some questions about his durability and possible effectiveness when healthy. That said, it's difficult to get too speculative about his role next season while we're still in February. It does seem fair to assume, however, that the team would prioritize D'Angelo Russell's development over Lin's when it comes to playing time.
