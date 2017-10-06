Nets' Jeremy Lin: Scores well, struggles with turnovers Thursday
Lin finished with 16 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and five turnovers across 24 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 win over the Heat.
Lin bounced back after a subpar first preseason game Tuesday, though struggled to hang onto the ball, committing five turnovers in just 24 minutes. Regardless, he'll likely begin the year starting at shooting guard and will hope to remain healthy this year after playing just 36 contest last season while dealing with a hamstring injury. Lin projects to have value in seemingly every fantasy format after posting 14.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals last year.
