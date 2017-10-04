Nets' Jeremy Lin: Struggles with shot in preseason start

Lin tallied eight points (2-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, three rebounds and one blocked shot across 18 minutes in Tuesday's 115-107 win over the Knicks.

Lin was ice-cold in Tuesday's matchup, shooting only 22.2 percent from the floor. The early trend sets Lin up as the starter opposite D'Angelo Russell in the backcourt, with both players shifting between the 1 and two slots, While Lin will still have some fantasy value, Russell seems poised to be the Nets' go-to offensive weapon, with Lin potentially sharing more time with Allen Crabbe off the bench. It's still too early to see how the former Harvard standout will be utilized, but he only warrants late-round consideration in most fantasy formats.