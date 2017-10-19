Nets' Jeremy Lin: Suffers potentially serious knee injury Wednesday

Lin had to leave Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pacers with a right knee injury and he'll undergo further evaluation in New York on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Lin attacked the basket late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's contest and was knocked to the floor by a pair of Pacer defenders. He was clearly in a ton of pain while holding his knee and eventually limped off the court to the locker room. The Nets fear that Lin's knee injury could be substantial, but he's expected to undergo additional tests Thursday, which should give us a better indication on how severe it actually is.