Nets' Jeremy Lin: Suffers potentially serious knee injury Wednesday
Lin had to leave Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pacers with a right knee injury and he'll undergo further evaluation in New York on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Lin attacked the basket late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's contest and was knocked to the floor by a pair of Pacer defenders. He was clearly in a ton of pain while holding his knee and eventually limped off the court to the locker room. The Nets fear that Lin's knee injury could be substantial, but he's expected to undergo additional tests Thursday, which should give us a better indication on how severe it actually is.
More News
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Scores well, struggles with turnovers Thursday•
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Struggles with shot in preseason start•
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Out Wednesday for rest•
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Double-doubles in loss Monday•
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Scores 32 in losing effort•
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Scores team-high 16 in Tuesday's win•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....