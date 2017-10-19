Nets' Jeremy Lin: Will miss rest of season with knee injury
Lin suffered a patellar tendon rupture in Wednesday's season opener against the Pacers and will miss the rest of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Lin played 25 minutes and scored 18 points Wednesday night before going down with the injury. It's a tough blow for the Nets, who had high expectations for their starting backcourt of Lin and newcomer D'Angelo Russell. The Nets will have a few options with Lin out, with Allen Crabbe most likely to get the start at shooting guard in his absence, but Sean Kilpatrick and Spencer Dinwiddie could also see extended minutes in Lin's absence due to their ball-handling capabilities.
More News
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Suffers potentially serious knee injury Wednesday•
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Scores well, struggles with turnovers Thursday•
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Struggles with shot in preseason start•
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Out Wednesday for rest•
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Double-doubles in loss Monday•
-
Nets' Jeremy Lin: Scores 32 in losing effort•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....