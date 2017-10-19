Nets' Jeremy Lin: Will miss rest of season with knee injury

Lin suffered a patellar tendon rupture in Wednesday's season opener against the Pacers and will miss the rest of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Lin played 25 minutes and scored 18 points Wednesday night before going down with the injury. It's a tough blow for the Nets, who had high expectations for their starting backcourt of Lin and newcomer D'Angelo Russell. The Nets will have a few options with Lin out, with Allen Crabbe most likely to get the start at shooting guard in his absence, but Sean Kilpatrick and Spencer Dinwiddie could also see extended minutes in Lin's absence due to their ball-handling capabilities.