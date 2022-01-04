Carter posted six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one rebound in nine minutes off the bench Monday in the Nets' 118-104 loss to the Grizzlies.

Brooklyn ran a nine-man rotation for most of the night, as Carter didn't check into the contest until the Nets trailed by 26 with 9:24 remaining in the fourth quarter. The fourth-year guard hasn't been able to find consistent playing time since exiting the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols Dec. 23, and with Kyrie Irving expected to debut as a part-time player beginning Wednesday in Indiana, Carter's path to minutes will become even more blocked during road games.