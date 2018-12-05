Nets' Joe Harris: Active, starting Wednesday

Harris (hip) is active and in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

As expected, Harris will suit up for Wednesday's game and he will also take back his spot in the starting lineup from Spencer Dinwiddie, who started the last three games. Harris will be a full go in his return to the lineup against Oklahoma City.

