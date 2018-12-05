Nets' Joe Harris: Active, starting Wednesday
Harris (hip) is active and in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.
As expected, Harris will suit up for Wednesday's game and he will also take back his spot in the starting lineup from Spencer Dinwiddie, who started the last three games. Harris will be a full go in his return to the lineup against Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.