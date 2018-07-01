Nets' Joe Harris: Agrees to re-sign with Brooklyn
Harris and the Nets agreed to terms on a two-year, $16 million contract Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The former Virginia standout is coming off of the best season of his career, in which he averaged 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and shot 49 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from three-point range. The 26-year-old may not have the highest long-term ceiling, but he's developed into a capable role player, and this new deal suggests his role will likely be safe going forward.
