Nets' Joe Harris: Available Saturday vs. Heat

Harris (illness) has been cleared to play during Saturday's game against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Harris was labeled questionable early Saturday due to an illness, but he's apparently shaken it off. Over the past five games, he's averaged 10.4 points, including 2.2 made threes per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop