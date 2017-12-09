Nets' Joe Harris: Available Saturday vs. Heat
Harris (illness) has been cleared to play during Saturday's game against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Harris was labeled questionable early Saturday due to an illness, but he's apparently shaken it off. Over the past five games, he's averaged 10.4 points, including 2.2 made threes per game.
Nets' Joe Harris: Questionable with illness Saturday
Nets' Joe Harris: Heading back to bench
Nets' Joe Harris: Moving into starting five
Nets' Joe Harris: Contributes 13 off bench Friday
Nets' Joe Harris: Sinks four three-pointers Wednesday
Nets' Joe Harris: Drains five-three pointers in Tuesday's loss
