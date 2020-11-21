Harris has agreed to re-sign with the Nets on a four-year, $75 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bringing Harris back was clearly a priority for the Nets, as there was a market for him in free agency. The sharp-shooting wing averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.5 triples across 30.8 minutes in 69 games for the team last season. More importantly, he helped stretch the floor by hitting 42.4 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. The Nets roster will look much different this year with the Kyrie Irving back and Kevin Durant healthy, but the Virginia product still projects to see healthy minutes.