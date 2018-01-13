Nets' Joe Harris: Back to bench Friday
Harris will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Hawks due to the return of DeMarre Carroll (knee) to the starting five.
Harris had enjoyed some increased run while the Nets dealt with injuries, though will likely regress to his normal role with the team mostly healthy. In 33 appearances off the pine, Harris has posted 10.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
