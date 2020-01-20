Play

Nets' Joe Harris: Back with starters

Harris will start Monday's game against Philadelphia, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

As expected, Harris will return to the starting lineup after missing Saturday's game against Milwaukee due to a back injury. Across 40 games this season, Harris' averaging 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 31.7 minutes.

