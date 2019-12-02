Nets' Joe Harris: Catches fire from deep

Harris had 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 109-106 loss against the Heat.

Harris has scored in double digits in six straight games, as he has taken a bigger load on offense following the absences of both Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert due to injuries in recent games. He has also made two or more threes in each of his last seven games. Harris has made 51 percent of his long-range shots over that span.