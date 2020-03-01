Nets' Joe Harris: Catches fire from distance Saturday

Harris accumulated 20 points (7-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Saturday's 116-113 loss to the Heat.

Harris hit at least five threes for the first time since Feb. 1, which was also the last time he scored 20-plus points. He finished February shooting 44.9 percent from distance -- his second-best shooting month from three aside from a four-game October.