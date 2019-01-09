Nets' Joe Harris: Cleared to play Wednesday

Harris (ankle) has been cleared to play Wednesday against Atlanta.

Both Harris and DeMarre Carroll will return after missing Monday's game against the Celtics, and Harris will likely slide back into the starting lineup at shooting guard. Harris scored just two points in his last game against Chicago, but prior to that he averaged 18.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists over a three-game span.

