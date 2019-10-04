Play

Nets' Joe Harris: Comes off bench Friday

Harris is not in the starting five for Friday's preseason game.

Harris started all of his appearances last season. With newcomers Kyrie Irving and Taurean Prince set to be heavily involved in the rotation, it's possible Harris will come off the bench in the 2019-20 campaign. Still, it's only the first preseason game, so it's debatable how much stock we should put in it.

