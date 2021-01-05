Harris is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Harris started the first seven games of the season and is averaging 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.6 minutes, but he'll come off the bench for Tuesday's contest. Coach Steve Nash is experimenting with his starting five in the absence of Kevin Durant (COVID-19 protocols), with Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen receiving starting nods alongside Kyrie Irving.