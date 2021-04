Harris totaled 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Friday's 109-104 win over the Celtics.

Harris has been on a tear in his last five games, averaging 19.2 points on 54.8 percent shooting. Over that span, Harris has shown why he is one of the league's elite shooters, connecting on 52.8 percent of his treys.