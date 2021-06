Harris had just nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and four rebounds in 36 minutes during Thursday's 104-89 loss to Milwaukee.

Harris is yet to make his mark on the series and given where things sit right now, he is fast running out of time. Thursday's loss means the series will now shift back to Brooklyn for Game 7 and to say Harris needs to find his range would certainly be an understatement.