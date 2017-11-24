Nets' Joe Harris: Contributes 13 off bench Friday
Harris registered 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 20 minutes in Friday's 127-125 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Harris checked in right behind Caris LeVert in scoring on the second unit in what was a productive afternoon for the Nets' bench overall. The 26-year-old two-guard now has six double-digit scoring efforts in 10 November contests and was averaging a career-high 9.8 points and shooting a career-best 46.4 percent coming into Friday's contest. With a consistent allotment of at least 20 minutes per game at present, he remains a consideration for those looking for scoring help in deeper formats.
More News
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Sinks four three-pointers Wednesday•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Drains five-three pointers in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 18 off bench Monday•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores six points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Plays 17 minutes off bench Wednesday•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Nets pick up 2017-18 option•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...