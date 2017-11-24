Nets' Joe Harris: Contributes 13 off bench Friday

Harris registered 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 20 minutes in Friday's 127-125 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Harris checked in right behind Caris LeVert in scoring on the second unit in what was a productive afternoon for the Nets' bench overall. The 26-year-old two-guard now has six double-digit scoring efforts in 10 November contests and was averaging a career-high 9.8 points and shooting a career-best 46.4 percent coming into Friday's contest. With a consistent allotment of at least 20 minutes per game at present, he remains a consideration for those looking for scoring help in deeper formats.