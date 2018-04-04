Nets' Joe Harris: Contributes 13 points in start

Harris contributed 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT) across 22 minutes during a 121-95 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.

Harris received the start with Allen Crabbe (illness) out and had the most points of any of the team's starters in the blowout loss. With Crabbe's status for the upcoming game uncertain and DeMarre Carroll (hip) being forced to leave this game, Harris could again see a slightly larger role in Thursday's game.