Nets' Joe Harris: Contributes 13 points in start
Harris contributed 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT) across 22 minutes during a 121-95 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.
Harris received the start with Allen Crabbe (illness) out and had the most points of any of the team's starters in the blowout loss. With Crabbe's status for the upcoming game uncertain and DeMarre Carroll (hip) being forced to leave this game, Harris could again see a slightly larger role in Thursday's game.
More News
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Starting Tuesday vs. Philly•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Puts up 30 points against former team•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Scores five points in Monday's win•
-
Nets' Joe Harris: Will return to bench Monday•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...