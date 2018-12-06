Nets' Joe Harris: Contributes 19 points Wednesday

Harris collected 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 114-112 loss to the Thunder.

Harris returned from a three-game absence due to a hip injury and immediately slotted back into the starting lineup, putting up the second-highest point total on the team and shooting 75 percent from three in the process. He showed no ill effects of the injury Wednesday and given he played 34 minutes, he should see more run and, hopefully, similar production moving forward.