Harris logged 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 win over Detroit.

Harris was at the epicenter of Brooklyn's massive 47-point first quarter, pouring in 18 of those points while hitting six triples. Unfortunately for Harris, he couldn't build on the strong start over the final three quarters, but he certainly paid dividends for anyone who streamed him for three-pointers.