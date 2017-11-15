Nets' Joe Harris: Drains five-three pointers in Tuesday's loss

Harris contributed 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt) and four rebounds across 20 minutes during a 109-102 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday.

Harris had his best game of the young season in the loss, as the 19 points and five three-pointers made marked season highs. He has shown flashes of production so far this season, but has only strung together consecutive games of double-figure scoring once. Consistent production hasn't been there, but Harris has shown the ability to knock down a handful of three-pointers every few games.