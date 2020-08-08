Harris scored 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt) while adding four rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 119-106 win over the Kings.

The veteran wing continues to post impressive numbers from beyond the arc in Orlando. Harris has gone 14-for-25 (56.0 percent) from three-point range over his last four games, fueling averages of 19.0 points, 5.3 boards, 3.5 threes and 2.3 assists. The Nets maintain a slim lead on the Magic for the No. 7 seed in the east, and Harris will likely need to continue to be lights out from long range to keep them in that spot.