Harris finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3PT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes Monday against the Knicks.

Harris wasn't afraid to let it fly, leading the team with eight triples attempted. He's been on a tear from downtown over the last few months, knocking down two or more threes in each of his last 20 contests. Harris has hit an eye-popping 51.4 percent of his attempts over that stretch.