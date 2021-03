Harris scored 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) across 32 minutes in Brooklyn's 116-112 win over Portland on Tuesday.

The sharpshooter contributed a scant one rebound and one assist along with no defensive stats, but he was at least efficient from the field and converted a team-high three three-pointers in the win. Harris has now reached double-digit scoring in eight straight games and has knocked down at least one trey in 24 consecutive contests.