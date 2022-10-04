Harris scored six points (2-7 FG, 2-7 3Pt) while adding a rebound and an assist in 15 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the 76ers.

Seeing his first game action since undergoing ankle surgery in March, Harris got to work getting his three-point shot ready for the regular season. With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons as the focal point of the Nets' roster, Harris won't have a major role, but his long-range shooting will be a valuable complementary piece in the offense considering Simmons' skills lie in other areas.