Harris will start Thursday's game versus the Celtics, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Harris will get the first crack at joining the starting unit, with Kevin Durant slated to miss the next month with an MCL sprain in his right knee. Harris has taken advantage of his previous starting looks this season, averaging 10.3 points, 3.1 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 46.2 percent from deep and 47.9 percent from the field. He should handle a heavier workload moving forward and may be able to replicate similar stat lines.