Harris compiled 30 points (11-17 FG, 8-13 3Pt), five assists and a rebound across 32 minutes in Sunday's 149-146 loss to the Wizards.

What was otherwise a masterful evening was nullified by a careless inbound pass that landed in the hands of Russell Westbrook, who nailed the winning shot. With James Harden out, Harris flexed his sharpshooting muscle and made up the difference beyond the arc. His eight threes were a season-high for Harris.