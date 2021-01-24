Harris produced 23 points (8-14 FG, 7-12 3Pt), two assists, two rebounds and a blocked shot across 37 minutes in Saturday's 128-124 win over the Heat.

There was some debate over who would emerge to join Brooklyn's three elites in the starting lineup, but Caris LeVert's departure left the door wide open for Gary Harris. His deft night of sharpshooting Saturday could wrap up his hold on the starting gig moving forward. The Nets would probably prefer someone with a little more size at the wing, but his upside as a scorer is too valuable to leave on the bench.