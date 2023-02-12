Harris finished with 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt) and one assist in 16 minutes in Saturday's 101-98 loss to the 76ers.

For the second game in a row, Harris shot exactly 6-for-9 from three-point land to provide the Nets with an excellent scoring spark off the bench. Even though the Nets are overflowing with options at the wing after acquiring Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith and Cameron Johnson at the trade deadline, Harris should have a regular spot in the rotation so long as Seth Curry (adductor) is out and he continues to light it up from distance.