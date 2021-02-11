Harris totaled 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 107-97 victory over Indiana.

Harris got back on track after a quiet showing in his previous game, scoring 17 points on some efficient shooting. Despite the addition of James Harden, Harris has been able to find a way to put up standard league value on most nights. He typically provides upside in only a couple of categories and so while he is worth rostering in most leagues, he is not going to be for everyone.