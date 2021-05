Harris had 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds in Tuesday's win over the Bulls.

The game wasn't as close as the final eight-point spread implies, but Harris saw 34 minutes and took on more offensive responsibility with Kyrie Irving departing after 21 minutes due to a hit to the face. Harris' 16 field-goal attempts were a team high and his third-highest total in any game this season. Harris now has multiple made threes in four straight games.