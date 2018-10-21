Nets' Joe Harris: Drops 19 in loss to Pacers
Harris scored 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding three assists, two rebounds and a block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 132-112 loss to the Pacers.
He tied Caris Levert for the team lead in scoring on a night when the Nets mostly forgot how to play defense. Harris has scored in double digits in all three games this season, although Saturday's performance was his best so far, but with Allen Crabbe recovered from his ankle injury, Harris will likely cede his spot in the starting five -- along with a good chunk of his workload -- back to Crabbe in the near future.
